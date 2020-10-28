Nancy Binay denies backing Marcos Day bill, cites stand vs 'historical revisionism'

Sen. Nancy Binay reviews documents before the Senate resumes its session on May 4, 2020. Henzberg Austria, Senate PRIB

MANILA - Sen. Nancy Binay on Wednesday belied reports saying she was among the senators who approved a bill seeking to declare September 11 as a special non-working holiday in Ilocos Norte to commemorate the birth of former President Ferdinand Marcos.

The Senate Committee on Local Government earlier approved House Bill No. 7137, along with other measures that seek to declare holidays in certain localities.

"I wish to reiterate that I did not vote for the approval of the bill and will not support any bill that would cause historical revisionism," Binay said in a statement.

"I was no longer a part of the hearing when House Bill No. 7137 was tackled and discussed," she said, noting that she left due to a prior commitment.

Binay's father - former Vice President Jejomar Binay - was among the members of the Movement of Attorneys for Brotherhood, Integrity, and Nationalism (MABINI) a group of lawyers who provided free legal assistance to human rights victims during Martial Law.

The Binay patriarch continues to join events commemorating the fall of the Marcos dictatorship.