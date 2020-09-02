Lower House approves Marcos Day bill

Visitors view photographs and posters of former Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos and his wife Imelda Marcos inside the Marcos Museum in Sarrat, Philippines, March 1, 2010. Jes Aznar, International Herald Tribune via The New York Times/file

MANILA - Voting 197-9-1, the House of Representatives has approved on 3rd and final reading HB 7137 which will declare September 11 of every year as a special non working holiday in the province of Ilocos Norte in commemoration of the birth anniversary of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

Authored by the province’s district representatives Angelo Marcos Barba and Ria Christina Fariñas and Probinsiyano Ako Party List Rep. Rudys Cesar Fariñas, it was endorsed by the committee on Local Government as a consolidation of Barba’s HB 2218 and the Farinas siblings’ HB 4595.

In the explanatory note to HB 2218, Barba said the bill is a salute to “a brilliant man whose vision for the country remains unparalleled.”

“His extraordinary display of leadership and incomparable brilliance serves as an inspiration to his fellow Ilocanos. He is a man of vision, action and wisdom.”

The Fariñases, meanwhile, claimed that the young Marcos displayed extraordinary memory and brilliance and topped the 1939 Philippine Bar examinations.

Bayan Muna Rep. Eufemia Cullamat slammed the approval.

"Anong klaseng pag-iisip nito na dapat kailangan pagdiwang ang isang magnanakaw ng kaban ng bayan at mamamatay tao? Ito ay napakalaking kalapastangan ng ating kasaysayan," Cullamat said in a statement.

"Hindi nito nirerespeto ang hatol ng kasaysayan at ang mga biktima ng martial law ni Marcos. Hindi kailan man makakalimutan ng taongbayan ang ginawang kahayupan at kalapastangan ng panahon ni Marcos," the Lumad solon added.

"Ang HB 6848 para sa mass testing para makatulong sa pandemic ay nakabinbin pa rin sa komite pero itong bill na para sa isang diktador at kawatan ay nakalusot na agad sa 3rd reading para pabanguhin ang kanilang pangalan at irebisa ang kasaysayan. " Rep. Cullamat ended.

