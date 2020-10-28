At least 9 dead due to Typhoon Quinta: NDRRMC

Residents walk past damaged structures in Barangay Masaging, Naujan town, Oriental Mindoro in this photo taken at 8 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, after Typhoon Quinta made landfall in the province the day before. Photo courtesy of Gheymark Fabellon

MANILA – At least 9 people were killed after Typhoon Quinta pummeled Luzon and Visayas earlier this week, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Wednesday.

In its latest situation report, the NDRRMC recorded 9 deaths, 6 injuries and 2 missing persons in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Western and Central Visayas, the agency’s spokesman Mark Timbal said.

One died in Mimaropa due to drowning while another was crushed by a tree in Oriental Mindoro, said Timbal.

“Ito po ‘yong usual causes [of death] kapag bagyo,” he said in an interview with Teleradyo.

(These are the usual causes of death when there’s a typhoon.)

Total damage to agriculture and infrastructure was at P429 million, said Timbal, citing reports from the Ilocos region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol and Western Visayas.

Timbal said the NDRRMC has yet to receive reports on areas that were left isolated due to Quinta.

Quinta made several landfalls across Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 125 kph and gusts of up to 180 kph. It intensified as it moved away from the Philippine land mass.

The NDRRMC will hold a meeting late Wednesday to prepare for the weather disturbance that is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility, which will be called “Rolly,” Timbal said.

“Kapag na-identify natin 'yong mga dadaanan niya (Rolly), 'yong kaniyang maibubuhos na ulan, bibigyan natin ng babala ang ating mga local government unit para iyong karampatang paghahanda sa ground, kasama iyong mga preparasyon for the evacuation center pati iyong possible preemptive evacuation, ay maisagawa nila,” he said.

(Once we’ve identified Rolly’s path, how much rains it will bring, we will warn our local government units so they can prepare on the ground, including preparations for evacuation centers and possible preemptive evacuation.)

Quinta, the country’s 17th storm this year, downed electrical posts and inundated parts of southern Luzon, forcing thousands of families to flee in evacuation centers where they had to observe physical distancing due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.