Quinta continues to dampen western Luzon as new storm approaches

MANILA - Typhoon Quinta will continue to dampen parts of western Luzon despite its exit Tuesday while a tropical depression is forecast to enter the Philippine area of responsibility later Wednesday or Thursday morning, the state weather bureau said.

Quinta continues to barrel towards Vietnam and its outer circulation will bring rains over Occidental Mindoro, Palawan and Western Visayas, according to PAGASA weather specialist Shelly Ignacio and weather forecaster Meno Mendoza.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have generally fair weather with isolated thunderstorms later Wednesday, Mendoza said.

The country's 17th storm this year had inundated parts of Luzon, leaving at least 4 dead and displacing some 150,000 residents.

Meantime, the tropical depression last estimated 2,070 kilometers east of Central Luzon will be named "Rolly" when it enters PAR, Mendoza said. It was moving northwest while packing maximum winds of 55 km per hour and gusts of up to 70 kph, Ignacio said.

The new weather disturbance is forecast to head towards Bicol region and Eastern Visayas but its track may still change, Ignacio added.

It may affect Metro Manila on Oct. 31 or Nov. 1, according to Mendoza.

"Posible pang magbago yan dahil medyo malayo pa ang araw na inaasahang pagpasok ng bagyo," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(It can still change because the tropical depression's entrance is still a day away.)

Some 3 or 4 more storms are expected to enter PAR until December, Mendoza said.