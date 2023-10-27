Soldiers participating in the 2023 Balikatan military exercises prepare for the live fire exercise of the FGM-148 "Javelin" anti-tank system in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija on April 13, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — US and Philippine defense chiefs on Friday said they would "increase the pace and scope" of their engagements, following China's alleged "unlawful" actions that led to two collisions in the West Philippine Sea.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III and Filipino counterpart Gilberto Teodoro Jr. earlier Friday discussed in a call the Chinese coast guard and militia vessels' "dangerous and unlawful maneuvers" that caused collisions with Philippine resupply and Coast Guard ships, Manila's defense department said.

Austin and Teodoro "reaffirmed that the Mutual Defense Treaty extends to both countries’ public vessels, aircraft, and armed forces—to include the Coast Guard—anywhere in the Pacific to include the South China Sea," the Philippine Department of National Defense (DND) said.

The pact states the two countries will come to each other's defense in case their metropolitan areas or territories are attacked.

"Both Secretaries committed to redouble efforts to strengthen bilateral coordination, interoperability, and support for the modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Secretary Austin reiterated his commitment to the Philippines and the Indo-Pacific is ironclad," the DND said in a press release.

The agency added that Austin and Teodoro "commended recent bilateral military cooperation, including the bilateral sail last month off the coast of Palawan, and committed to increase the pace and scope of US-Philippines engagements."

The defense chiefs will meet in Jakarta on the margins of the upcoming ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM)-Plus.

Manila said Monday that Chinese vessels "intentionally hit" Philippine boats which were on a resupply mission for troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre on Ayungin Shoal last weekend.



Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Mao Ning accused the Philippines of "continuing to spread false information and hype things up".

Manila's longtime ally Washington has led a chorus of international criticism of China's alleged interference in the resupply mission.

"I want to be very clear. The United States defense commitment to the Philippines is ironclad," US President Joe Biden said Wednesday.

"Any attack on Filipino aircraft, vessels or armed forces will invoke our Mutual Defense Treaty with the Philippines," he added.

Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea, including parts of the Philippine exclusive economic zone, and has ignored a 2016 international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

Ayungin Shoal is about 200 kilometers from Palawan, and more than 1,000 kilometers from China's nearest major landmass, Hainan island.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse