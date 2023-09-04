US, PH ships train together off Palawan: AFP

Filipino soldiers jump from a US Marine Corps UH-1Y helicopter during a helocast and maritime patrol exercise as part of the semi-annual Marine Aviation Support Activity (MASA) in Ternate, Cavite on July 14, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The United States and the Philippines are sailing together off the coast of Palawan to strengthen their maritime cooperation, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said on Monday.

The activity follows Beijing's release of a map featuring China's extended territorial claims.

The new map, which Manila has rejected and has filed a diplomatic protest over, includes parts of the West Philippine Sea.

The AFP said in a release that the ongoing activity is conducted under the Mutual Defense Board - Security Engagement Board framework, which "aims to develop operational interoperability" between the two countries' navies.

The Philippine Navy's guided-missile frigate BRP Jose Rizal (FF150) and the US Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) will carry out a "division tactics" rehearsal, the AFP said.

A division is the smallest naval formation, usually of from two to four ships.

"[T]his event aims to provide an opportunity for the Philippine Navy and the US Indo-Pacific Navy to test and refine existing maritime doctrine and demonstrate their defense capabilities in line with the shared commitment of upholding peace and security in the Indo-Pacific Region," the AFP said.

The Philippines has ramped up engagements with foreign militaries this year.

The Philippine Navy held maritime drills with the US, Australia and Japan in August. Philippine troops also trained with the Australian military in an amphibious exercise in Zambales that month.

The annual Balikatan exercise with the US in April was billed as the largest yet, with 12,000 American troops participating.

