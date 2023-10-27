Filipino Catholics pray for peace in Israel-Hamas war

Manila Cathedral holds a special day of prayer, fasting and penance for peace in the bloody Israel-Hamas conflict. Pope Francis had issued a call for a global prayer vigil on October 27. Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Hundreds of Filipino Catholics on Friday prayed for a stop to the fighting between Israel and Hamas militants, in response to Pope Francis' call for a global prayer vigil.

At the Manila Cathedral, hundreds joined the Mass in person and through livestream, prayed the rosary, and gave confessions.



Manila Cathedral Rector Msgr. Rolando Dela Cruz stressed the importance of engaging in a dialogue to achieve peace.



“With a heart full of sorrow for the horrors of hatred, violence and war that are afflicting the Holy Land, let us raise our supplication to God, the King of Peace that Israelis and Palestinians can find the path to dialogue,” Dela Cruz said.



“There is one important component so that we can achieve peace, and that is dialogue… Walang bagay na hindi mangyayari sa magandang pag-uusap… Hindi ‘yung bunot agad ng baril," he said during his homily.

"But when we come to the table to dialogue, both sides must bring purity of heart, good intentions, good faith… There must also be fairness and justice,” he added.



Manila Cathedral Vice Rector Father Vicente Gabriel Bautista, who officiated the morning Mass, also offered prayers for everyone affected by the fierce fighting between Israel and Hamas.





“We offer this holy Mass in honor of the Blessed Virgin Mary Queen of Peace as we join the Holy Father, Pope Francis himself, in this world wide day of prayer, penance and fasting for peace in the whole world, most especially for our brothers and sisters struggling in the Middle East,” he said.



“Let the Prince of Peace, move our hearts, teach us his ways and lead us to peaceful dealings with each other and to begin again this beautiful life in peace and with great love for one another,” Bautista added.



Joel Junio, who used to work in the Middle East, was among the Mass attendees.

“Kahit papaano, ‘yung nangyayari sa kanila, malapit sa atin. Since nananawagan si Pope ng ganoon, kailangan kasama talaga siya sa prayer natin. Kasi lahat naman tayo apektado,” he said.

Another Mass-goer Jhane Galanidas said, “Hindi lang ‘yung mga bata, ‘yung mga adult din na walang kalaban-laban… ang prayer ko ay gabayan sila and sana matapos na po ang war, and magkaroon ng peace… sana magkaayos na.”



Speaking in front of the faithful in his Oct. 18 general audience, Pope Francis appealed for a day of prayer and fasting for peace. He invited believers of various Christian denominations and other religious traditions to join the initiative.



"War does not resolve any problem -- it sows only death and destruction, foments hate, and proliferates revenge. War cancels our future. I urge believers to take just one side in this conflict -- that of peace," the Pope said.



Tension between Israel and Hamas has been ongoing for years. Violence escalated into a full-blown war when Hamas launched its assault on Israel on October 7, killing over a thousand people.

Israel responded immediately and has since launched both air and ground offensive in Gaza, which has been under the control of Hamas since 2007.



On October 17, a massive blast hit al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza killing hundreds of Palestinians, many of whom are taking refuge from Israeli strikes. Both Hamas and Palestinian officials have accused Israel of the carnage, while the Israeli military blamed a misfired rocket from Palestinian militants.



Since the war started, at least 4 Filipinos have died in the region. There are some 30,000 Filipinos in Israel, mostly working as caregivers, Philippine officials earlier said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC