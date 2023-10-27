People look at photos of Israelis who were kidnapped by Hamas militants during the 07 October attacks, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 21, 2023. Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE



MANILA — Two Filipinos in Israel were "likely kidnapped", an ambassador said on Friday, nearly 3 weeks after Hamas carried out brutal attacks in the country.

"It is likely that there are two OFWs that have been kidnapped. But I'm saying this, it is likely," Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss said.

Philippine authorities earlier said 2 Filipinos in Israel were still missing after Hamas militants killed some 1,400 people on Israeli territory and took around 200 hostages on Oct. 7.

The Hamas assault killed at least 4 OFWs, authorities said.

There are some 30,000 Filipinos in Israel, mostly working as caregivers, officials said.

In the Gaza Strip, more than 7,000 people, including nearly 3,000 children, have been killed in the Israeli army's relentless retaliatory bombing, the health ministry of the Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory said.

The military wing of Hamas estimated on Thursday that "almost 50" Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip had been killed by Israeli strikes, a claim that could not be independently verified.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

