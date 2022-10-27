This image shows the location of tropical storm Paeng. PAGASA website screenshot

MANILA — Paeng intensified into a tropical storm on Thursday morning and was on track to stir rains over large swaths of the country in the long weekend ahead of All Saints' and All Souls' Day, PAGASA said.

Paeng was 540 kilometers east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar at 10 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour and up to 80 kph gusts, said the state weather bureau.



In its 11 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 in the following areas, where 39 to 61 kph winds are expected in 36 hours.

Catanduanes

Eastern portion of Albay (Rapu-Rapu)

Eastern portion of Sorsogon (Prieto Diaz, Gubat, Barcelona, Bulusan, Santa Magdalena, Irosin, Juban, Casiguran, City of Sorsogon)

Paeng will pass close to Catanduanes and may intensify into a typhoon on Saturday, PAGASA warned.

On Sunday, Paeng may hit land along the eastern portions of Central Luzon or mainland Cagayan Valley, or the cyclone could shift and make landfall instead in southern Luzon, the weather agency said.

Paeng is set to be the fifth cyclone to hit Cagayan, which was lashed by Florita and Neneng, and experience rains from the shear line during the passage of Maymay and Obet. The province was recently placed under state of calamity due to the impact of these weather disturbances.

PAGASA said Paeng will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas from Friday morning to evening.

It said light to moderate with at times heavy rains were possible over Mimaropa, the Bangsamoro, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Quezon, Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Aurora, and the rest of Visayas.



From Friday evening to Saturday, heavy to torrential rains are possible over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, and Quezon, PAGASA said.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains meanwhile are expected over Metro Manila, Western Visayas, Aurora, Bulacan, Mindoro Provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela, the rest of Eastern Visayas, and Calabarzon.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over the Cordilleras, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, and the rest of Visayas, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Mimaropa.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center.

