Residents pick up aid packages from the local Department of Social Welfare and Development office in Baggao, Cagayan on August 24, 2022, a day after severe tropical storm Florita inundated parts of the country. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA (UPDATE) — Cagayan province in the northern Philippines may experience another storm as the state weather bureau's latest model Wednesday showed tropical depression Paeng may make landfall there or off Isabela this weekend.

In its 5 p.m. bulletin on Paeng, the country's 16th storm this year, PAGASA said the center of the tropical cyclone is estimated at 945 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas and is forecast to intensify and make landfall in the eastern coast of Isabela or Cagayan.

"Inaasahan natin yung landfall nitong si bagyong Paeng ay mararanasan sa araw ng Linggo," PAGASA weather forecaster Patrick Del Mundo said on ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

PAGASA's latest forecast position for Paeng indicated that it might reach the coastal waters of Baggao, Cagayan on Monday, Oct. 31, at 8 a.m. as a typhoon.

Paeng, currently packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and up to 55 kph gusts, is predicted to intensify and become a tropical storm on Thursday.

PAGASA said that Paeng's strength could reach the typhoon category by Saturday.

A typhoon packs winds of up to 184 kph and no. 4 is the highest wind signal.

PAGASA photo

Cagayan was directly hit by Florita and Neneng and had rains from the Shear Line during the passage of Maymay and Obet. Because of the impacts of those storms, the province was recently placed under state of calamity.

EFFECT ON QUAKE-HIT ABRA, DURING UNDAS IN PH

Del Mundo said Abra, which was hit by a devastating earthquake Tuesday night, may also be affected by the storm due to its proximity to the projected landfall areas.

"Malapit po ito (projected landfall areas) sa may Abra at maaari pong magtaas ng mga tropical cyclone wind signals sa mga susunod na araw sa Abra at malaking bahagi ng Cordillera," he said.

Paeng may also linger in the country while Filipinos mark Undas 2022 next week.

"Inaasahan pa rin nating baka nasa loob pa siya ng Philippine Area of Responsibility pagdating ng araw ng Undas, at makararanas din ng mga pag-ulan sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon sa araw ng Undas," said Del Mundo.

WINDS, WEATHER CONDITIONS

PAGASA said the northeast monsoon will bring strong to gale-force winds over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern portions of mainland Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the shear line and the trough or extension of Paeng will bring heavy rains over Quezon, Bicol region, Visayas, and the northern and western portions of Mindanao.

PAGASA listed the following areas that might experience rain over the weekend.

Friday through Saturday

Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains:

• Bicol region

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains:

• Eastern Visayas

• Mindoro Provinces

• Marinduque

• Romblon

• Quezon

• Aurora

• Isabela

• Cagayan.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains:

• Rizal

• Laguna

• Nueva Ecija

• Bulacan

• Cordillera Administrative Region

• the rest of Visayas

• Cagayan Valley

Saturday morning through Sunday

Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains:

• Cagayan

• Isabela

• Apayao

• the northern portion of Aurora

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains:

• Ilocos Norte

• the rest of Aurora

• Cagayan Valley

• Cordillera Administrative Region

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains:

• Western Visayas

• the rest of Luzon

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible," the weather agency warned.

An average of 20 storms hit the Philippines annually.

