US aircraft carrier conducts flight operations off Luzon

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) aircraft carrier is docked in Manila Bay, Philippines, Oct. 14, 2022.



MANILA — The US aircraft carrier Ronald Raegan conducted flight operations on Wednesday off eastern Luzon, where tensions are ratcheting up.

“The visit of the Reagan is a symbol of the partnership and the alliance that we have with the Philippines,” US Embassy in the Philippines spokesperson Kanishka Gangopadhyay told reporters in Pasay City.

America’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier houses dozens of aircraft, including FA-18 fighter jets and helicopters, and sophisticated weapon systems.

Before heading to Philippine waters, the USS Ronald Reagan conducted flight operations in the South China Sea over the weekend in a move that did not sit well with China.

A report from China’s national English language newspaper Global Times said the aircraft carrier was sending a “wrong signal” to the Philippine and emboldening the country to “infringe upon China’s sovereignty.”

Beijing also called the US a “troublemaker” in the region.

But Gangopadhyay noted that the visit of the USS Ronald Reagan in the Philippines "has been planned for several weeks."

"The last time we had the Reagan before this visit, we knew for months… In response, I would just say that these visits are part of our alliance. They happen all the time at regular intervals," said Gangopadhyay.

"We have an ironclad alliance with the Philippines and we are very glad we get to have these visits because they really show the strength of our relationship," the embassy spokesperson said.

Over the weekend, Manila accused Chinese ships of "dangerous maneuvers" that led to collisions with two Philippine vessels which were on a resupply mission to troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre on Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea. Beijing has disputed this account.

US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Chinese vessels “acted dangerously and unlawfully.”

"The United States defense commitment to the Philippines is ironclad," Biden said.

"Any attack on Filipino aircraft, vessels or armed forces will invoke our Mutual Defense Treaty with the Philippines," he added.

The US Embassy's Gangopadhyay commended the Philippine government "for bringing transparency to their resupply missions to show their exercise of sovereign rights in resupplying the brave sailors and marines aboard the BRP Sierra Madre."

FIL-AM SAILORS

The USS Ronald Reagan is scheduled for a port visit in Manila in the coming days. Part of the visit is for rest and recreation of its troops, especially for many Filipino-Americans hoping to visit family and friends.

Some 5,000 sailors, including 150 who have Filipino heritage, keep the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier running.

“It’s all about networking and bringing our culture back to the military and show that as Filipinos, we always stick together no matter where we are," said Richsan Magpantay, who was born in Batangas and has been serving in the US Navy for 15 years now.

"Our pride is always going to be there. That’s what I like to think about Filipinos in the Navy. We bring what we learn from the Philippines out here and it shows. It’s very humbling to come back home,” he said.

Another sailor Markus Castaneda said, "It feels amazing to come back home to the motherland and again experience our culture. Napakasaya."

"My family is gonna be here. My wife and my kid are gonna be here as well, so definitely looking forward to spending time with them and exploring our beautiful country,” added the 30-year-old Castaneda.

Castaneda has been with the US Navy for 12 years. He lived in Metro Manila and Subic before immigrating to the US at 12 years old.

“It’s good knowing that I’m here, representing the Philippines and I know that I’m serving, helping the Philippines because we have an alliance. I’m happy that I’m part of the alliance,” said 23-year-old Oren Martinez Eshedo.

Eshedo’s family moved to the US when he was 14. His father and brothers are also serving in the US Armed Forces.

“Maganda sa pakiramdam that we go back to the Philippines, not just for vacation. We’re going here for a reason, there’s a meaning,” he added.

After the USS Ronald Reagan’s port visit in Manila, it will continue its mission to patrol the Asia-Pacific region.