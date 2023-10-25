US President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese (not pictured) in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Oct 25, 2023. Albanese is in Washington meeting Biden as the ongoing crisis in Israel and Gaza takes the center stage of foreign policy. Michael Reynolds, EPA-EFE

MANILA — Washington’s defense commitment to Manila is “ironclad”, US President Joe Biden said Wednesday as he criticized Beijing’s actions in the West Philippine Sea.

In a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Biden said Chinese vessels “acted dangerously and unlawfully” during a recent Philippine resupply mission.

Manila has accused a Chinese coastguard ship and a "militia" vessel of "dangerous maneuvering" that resulted in collisions on Sunday with a Filipino boat and a Philippine Coast Guard vessel, which were on a resupply mission for troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre on Ayungin Shoal.

"I want to be very clear. The United States defense commitment to the Philippines is ironclad," Biden said, repeating the last phrase for emphasis.

"Any attack on Filipino aircraft, vessels or armed forces will invoke our Mutual Defense Treaty with the Philippines," he added.

The pact states the two countries will come to each other's defense in case their metropolitan areas or territories are attacked.

Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea, including parts of the Philippine exclusive economic zone, and has ignored a 2016 international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

Ayungin Shoal is about 200 kilometers from Palawan, and more than 1,000 kilometers from China's nearest major landmass, Hainan island.

The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has publicly criticized China's actions in the waterway, publishing photos and videos to support its claims of Chinese harassment and the blocking of its vessels.

Beijing has released its own images of the incidents.

US, AUSTRALIA

Meanwhile, Biden and Albanese on Wednesday hailed their shared stand on China, Israel, and Ukraine during a state visit aimed at reinforcing a century-old alliance.

After a lavish ceremony on the White House lawn featuring a marching band and nearly 4,000 flag-waving guests, Biden said the two countries' bond was an "anchor to peace and prosperity" around the globe.

The Australian premier, who held talks with Biden in the Oval office and will later receive a gala state dinner, said their ties were more important than ever "in today's uncertain world."

The visit underscores the importance Washington places on longtime ally Australia as a cornerstone of its strategy against an increasingly assertive Beijing in the Asia-Pacific region.

The leaders discussed progress on the so-called AUKUS deal between Australia, Britain and the United States that will see Australia obtain nuclear-powered submarines.

The trip is also set to include announcements on technology and climate change, along with plans to boost internet links and maritime infrastructure in Pacific island nations where China has been trying to expand its influence.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

