MANILA — The Bureau of Corrections said Wednesday that they had secured three inmates who may be involved in the killing of radio broadcaster Percival "Percy Lapid" Mabasa.

This came after the sister of alleged middleman Jun Villamor said there were gang "commanders" who ordered the killing.

Villamor allegedly relayed to his sister, "Marisa", via chat message the names of those involved in the killing, hours before he died on Oct. 18.

"Andito rin po sila sa loob pero binabantayan na rin sila," BuCor Officer-in-Charge Gregorio Catapang said in an interview with media.

Catapang clarified however that BuCor is not doing any separate investigation on the death of Villamor inside the national penitentiary.

"Hindi ko po pinapakialaman iyon kasi ang utos lang sa'kin ay i-secure ang mga tao. Just in case may pumunta dito na NBI or whatever, PNP na gusto mag-imbestiga, they are made available," he said.

The BuCor is still trying to secure Villamor's mobile phone, which could contain added information regarding the Lapid slay case.

"Pinapuntahan ko na po ang lugar kung saan siya namatay, pero unfortunately wala na iyon. Pipilitin po natin na mahanap," Catapang said.

To aid in the search, and to prevent other inmates from using mobile phones, BuCor plans to acquire more K-9 dogs that can "sniff out" these gadgets, he said.

They will also use a special technology that can intercept communications inside prison cells.

"May [signal] jamming tayo. Mayroon din tayong monitoring na lahat ng cellphone na kapag tumawag ka dito mare-register o makukuha lahat ng communication," Catapang said.

ON BANTAG

Meanwhile, Catapang denied claims that he ordered to disarm Gerald Bantag and remove his security detail after he was suspended as BuCor head.

Bantag earlier said in a radio interview that the same was done to all his former personnel, who were all removed from their posts.

"Wala ako tinanggal na security. Ina-account ko lang po ang mga tao. In fact, andito sila, accounting of personnel, inventory," Catapang said.

"Wala naman po aking dinidisarmahan. Ina-account ko lang - 'O, kanino itong baril na ito? Saan napunta?' Ang sasakyan na ito naka-isyu, ina-account lang po. Andito pa rin po sila, hindi pa natanggal," he added.

Catapang said he asked their legal team to review the current organizational structure of the BuCor since many were still on "floating" status after Bantag brought some personnel from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) and placed them in key positions in the BuCor.

