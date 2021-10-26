Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa pose for a photo at the Davao City Hall. Dela Rosa's Facebook page

MANILA — Presidential aspirant Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa was acting in a "private capacity" when he discussed the 2022 elections with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio this week, a wing of the PDP-Laban said on Tuesday.

This amid earlier speculation that Duterte, daughter of incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte, may seek to succeed him via substitution even after announcing her reelection bid in Davao City.

Dela Rosa earlier said it would be better if Duterte-Carpio ran for president in his place. During their meeting on Monday, he said he reminded the mayor of the Nov. 15 deadline for candidate substitution.

He had admitted he was told he was the party's presidential candidate just two hours before the deadline for filing certificates of candidacy on Oct. 8.

"I believe that Senator Bato went to Digos yesterday and on his way, he made a courtesy call [on] Mayor Inday in his private capacity," said Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, leader of the PDP-Laban faction that fielded Dela Rosa as its 2022 standard-bearer.

"Nirerespeto po natin kung ano mang pribadong bagay na napag-usapan nila... Siguro in the process of the conversation, ni-remind lang niya, sa kagandahang loob ni Senator Bato, ni-remind lang niya na Nov. 15 [ang deadline], just in case magbabago ang isip niya," he said in a press conference.

(We respect whatever private issue they discussed. Perhaps in the process of the conversation, out of his goodness, Senator Bato reminded her the deadline is on Nov. 15, just in case she changes her mind.)

Cusi said he and the PDP-Laban have "no communication" with Duterte-Carpio on a potential substitution for the party's standard- bearer.

The incumbent Duterte had done the same in 2016 after initially saying he wasn't running for president.

The President earlier said Duterte-Caprio would vie for the presidency with his longtime aide Sen. Christopher Go as running-mate.

But the mayor, who has topped surveys for the presidency, repeatedly said she would seek reelection.

Over the weekend, she met with another presidential aspirant, former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and discussed how her regional party could help his candidacy.

"Maraming nagtutulak kay BBM (Marcos), marami nagtutulak kay Mayor Inday Sara, but we have our candidate," Cusi said.

(Many are pushing for BBM, for Mayor Inday Sara, but we have our own candidate.)

"Sa ngayon, si Bato ang aming pambato, siya iyong aming kandidato pagkapangulo. Unless something happens between now and the 15th, siya po iyong aming kandidato," he added.

(For now, Bato is our bet, he is our candidate for president. Unless something happens between now and the 15th, he is our candidate.)