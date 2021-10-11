Sen. Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa files his certificate of candidacy for president at the Harbor Garden tent of the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on Oct. 08, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Sen. Bato Dela Rosa on Monday revealed he was picked as the presidential bet of a faction of President Rodrigo Duterte's political party just 2 hours before the filing of candidacies closed.

Dela Rosa said he was the second choice of the party, after Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, who was initially nominated as standard-bearer but filed his certificate of candidacy for vice president.

Dela Rosa's name did not surface in the earlier national assembly and convention of the PDP-Laban wing led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.

"Tinawagan ako [ni Cusi] 3 o’clock in the afternoon [on Friday] na pumunta sa Sofitel para mag-file ng COC," Dela Rosa said in a virtual conference.

(Cusi called me at 3 o'clock in the afternoon on Friday to go to Sofitel to file a COC.)

The deadline for filing of candidacies was at 5 PM last Friday at the Commission on Elections' tent at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila.

Dela Rosa said Cusi told him, "Wala na tayong ibang nakitang puwedeng magpapatuloy ng legacy ni President Duterte na iiwan, kundi ikaw."

(We did not see anyone else that can continue the legacy that President Duterte will leave, but you.)

A former police chief, Dela Rosa had led Duterte's anti-narcotics drive before he was elected as senator in 2019.

Dela Rosa said he replied, "'Okay, I'll be there, pero malayo ako ha, baka ma-traffic ako, alas-5 ang deadline."

(But I'm far away, I might be stuck in traffic, the deadline is at 5.)

"Binilisan ko, pumunta ako doon," Dela Rosa said. "Iyon na, ginawa namin 'yong COC at nag-file."

(I rushed, went there. That's it, we made the COC and filed.)

The President had wanted his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to run alongside his long-term aide, Go.

But Duterte-Carpio, 43, maintained she was running for mayor of Davao, the Philippines' third largest city, a position she has held twice since she succeeded his father as local chief executive in 2016.

Under election rules, candidates have until Nov. 15 to withdraw and then apply for another position, or file as a substitute contestant, leaving plenty of room for surprises, similar to Duterte's last-minute presidential entry in 2015.

This is the same deadline for a substitute candidate to take oath as a member of the original candidate's national party and take their place in the 2022 polls.

Dela Rosa said he was willing to step aside if Duterte-Carpio replaces him as PDP-Laban standard-bearer.

– With a report from Reuters