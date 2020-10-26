Typhoon Quinta keeps strength as it exits PH landmass

Another low pressure area spotted off southern Luzon

MANILA - Typhoon Quinta maintained its strength as it headed toward the West Philippine Sea after lashing southern Luzon, where another low pressure area was spotted on Monday morning, the state weather bureau said.

The typhoon's strong winds and heavy rains shut down power lines and inundated parts of Luzon, prompting the suspension of classes and forcing tens of thousands to flee their homes.

Quinta was last estimated 125 kilometers north of Coron, Palawan as of 10 a.m., moving west at 25 kph while packing maximum winds of 125 kph and gusts of up to 150 kph, PAGASA said in its latest weather bulletin.

Quinta is forecast to "re-intensify" and may reach its peak intensity within 24 to 48 hours and leave the PAR on Tuesday morning, the state weather bureau said.

A low pressure area spotted 1,920 km east of Southern Luzon may enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Wednesday or Thursday morning but is less likely to develop into tropical depression in the next 48 hours, PAGASA added.

On Monday, Quinta will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque, northern Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Calabarzon, Aurora, Isabela, Quirino, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Aklan, Capiz, and Antique.

The tail-end of a frontal system will bring moderate to heavy rains over Cagayan, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur.

The two weather systems will also bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Metro Manila, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and the rest of Luzon.

Flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards, PAGASA warned.

Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 3 remains hoisted over the following areas, where 121-170 kph winds were expected within 18 hours and may uproot trees and cause moderate to heavy damage:

- northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Mamburao, Paluan) including Lubang Island

Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 2 was raised over the following areas, where 61-120 kph winds were expected within 24 hours and may damage wooden and old electric posts:

- Oriental Mindoro

- rest of Occidental Mindoro

- Calamian Islands

- Batangas

- extreme northern portion of Antique (Caluya)

Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 1 was hoisted over the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

- Metro Manila

- southern portion of Zambales (San Antonio, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City)

- Bataan

- southwestern portion of Pampanga (Floridablanca, Lubao, Sasmuan, Masantol)

- southwestern portion of Bulacan (Hagonoy, Paombong, Malolos City, Bulacan, Obando, Meycauayan City)

- Rizal

- Cavite

- Laguna

- Quezon including Polillo Islands

- Marinduque

- Romblon

- northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay) including Cuyo Islands

- Aklan

- rest of the northern portion of Antique (Laua-An, Barbaza, Tibiao, Culasi, Sebaste, Pandan, Libertad)

