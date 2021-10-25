Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa pose for a photo at the Davao City Hall. Dela Rosa's Facebook page

MANILA — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and presidential aspirant Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa met on Monday, as the deadline for candidate substitution in the 2022 elections neared.

Dela Rosa, standard-bearer of a faction backed by Duterte-Carpio's father, shared on Facebook a photo of him and the mayor at the Davao City Hall.

"Teaser lang muna ito sa aming meeting," he said without giving additional details.

(This is just a teaser of our meeting.)

Dela Rosa earlier said it would be "better" if Duterte-Carpio ran for president in his place.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier said his daughter would seek the top job. But Duterte-Carpio has repeatedly said she would seek a third term as mayor.

Substitutes in next year's polls have until Nov. 15 to file their candidacies.

Observers say it is important for a loyal successor to replace Duterte and shield him from possible legal action over the killings in his war on drugs, which the International Criminal Court is looking into.

Dela Rosa led the anti-narcotics crackdown as national police chief from July 2016 to April 2018.