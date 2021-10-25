DOH launches new website to combat misinformation

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday launched its new website "healthypilipinas.ph" to help Filipinos around the world stay healthy and informed.

“Nila-launch natin ang 'Healthy Pilipinas' para matulungan ang karamihan sa ating mga Pilipino na makakuha ng accurate information, lalong lalo na ngayon sa panahon na talamak ang misinformation sa iba't ibang online sites,” DOH director Dr. Beverly Ho said.

“'Pag pumunta kayo sa Healthy Pilipinas site, masisiguro niyo po na accurate ang information,” she added.

The new DOH website contains information about different kinds of diseases and their symptoms and treatments, "7 healthy habits”, COVID-19 updates, vaccines, and the department's latest news and articles.

Ho said the site contains health information that is easier to read and digest, compared to other DOH websites.

“Naging feedback sa amin na masyadong seryoso ang impormasyon sa DOH website. Minsan nahihirapan ang karaniwang tao na maghanap ng basic information in plain language, sa lengguahe na mabilis nating maintindihan,” she noted.

“So, ito pong Healthy Pilipinas website, meron po siyang impormasyon na digested na, mas mabilis na maintindihan, simple ang mga salita.”

The DOH is encouraging the public to use information from the website, especially those in the academe and in industries to educate their students and their employees.

The department said it is willing to work with anyone who want to contribute by providing content and information.

Health experts hope that the website will serve as a measure to combat fake information that has proliferated across the web.

“This will require us to be really grounded, ano ba ang kumakalat sa internet, ano ba ang hinahanap ng mga tao sa Google, ano ang hinahanap nila sa Facebook at iba pang platforms. We need to be listening to people, this is not just a one-way information,” said medical anthropologist Dr. Gideon Lasco.

“Healthy Pilipinas is all about listening to people, getting feedback and it also involves recognizing health seeking behaviors ng mga tao sa internet, ano ang mga nahihiya silang pag-usapan."

Lasco said this website will benefit all Filipinos even those living and working outside the Philippines.

“In the future, we want to build more features sa website na tatalakay sa mga concerns ng halimbawa ng mga overseas Filipinos. May mga katanungan about sa winter halimbawa. Ano gagawin pag malamig, saan kukuha ng tulong, mga practical na kaalaman sa pag-access ng health care,” he said.

Ho said the DOH will update and boost the website’s content even after the administration changes in leadership after the 2022 elections.

