Photo from Food and Drug Administration Philippines.

MANILA — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned the public against buying coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna sold on online selling platforms and social media.

Based on its advisory dated September 30, the agency said the scheme is a “scam” used to attract buyers with preferred brands.

“The public is advised that this is a scam which uses online platforms and social media to attract buyers specially those who have preference on the brand of vaccines specifically our countrymen who work abroad (OFWs),” the FDA said.

The FDA explained that alleged scammers packaged their deals as promos and ask for various fees like delivery fees and insurance fees with no product delivered.

“The modus operandi of the scammers includes offering of a promo deal like buy 2 take 1 deal. Once you place your order to the online selling platform, the seller will send a chat message and will give his private contact numbers usually Viber, WeChat, or WhatsApp,” the agency explained.

“Payment will be requested to be settled through GCash or bank transfer prior arrangement of delivery. After the payment, another person/number will send a message asking for courier or delivery fee. When the delivery fee has been paid, another person will send a message asking for the payment of insurance fee. No vaccine product will be delivered even when all payments have been settled,” it added.

The agency reminded the public that only authorities may administer the use of vaccines, for now.

While there is no evidence yet to support claims that there are fake COVID-19 vaccines in the Philippines, the FDA earlier called on both the public and the private sector to be vigilant against counterfeit drugs.