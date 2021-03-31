Bureau of Customs warns public vs fake COVID-19 vaccines

Health workers administer the COVID19 vaccine during an inoculation program at the San Juan Arena on March 30, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The public should be wary of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines as imports are expected to pick up following President Rodrigo Duterte's decision to allow private firms to procure their own doses, the Bureau of Customs said Wednesday.

Counterfeit or fake vaccines "are injurious to public health and safety," the BOC said in a statement.

"With the standing directive by the national government to authorize private sectors to import COVID-19 vaccines, unscrupulous entities might take advantage to profit during the pandemic by illegally manufacturing counterfeit vaccines locally," it said.

Filipinos should receive vaccines from government-accredited hospitals and clinics, the agency said.

Consumers are also encouraged to report the unauthorized sale, distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccines and other counterfeit drugs.

The Philippines has so far received over 2.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of writing.

It aims to inoculate at least 70 million of its population.

