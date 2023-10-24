US, Philippines reaffirm alliance after latest Chinese aggression

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) aircraft carrier is docked in Manila Bay, Philippines, 14 October 2022. USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) and USS Chancellorsville (CG-62) arrived in Manila on 14 October for a routine port call after patrolling in the disputed South China Sea. FILE/ Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Security advisers of both the United States and the Philippines reaffirmed Monday the alliance of the 2 nations following the latest dangerous maneuvers of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said he spoke over the phone with Philippine National Security Advisor Eduardo M. Año and reiterated US support for Philippine allies "following the PRC Coast Guard and maritime militia’s dangerous and unlawful actions on October 22 obstructing a routine Philippine resupply to Second Thomas Shoal."

"Mr. Sullivan and Mr. Año reaffirmed the enduring alliance and friendship between our nations and discussed upcoming U.S.-Philippine engagements and ways to further strengthen our close partnership," a White House statement read.

"Mr. Sullivan emphasized the ironclad U.S. alliance commitments to the Philippines under the U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty, which extends to armed attacks on Philippine public vessels, aircraft, and armed forces—to include those of its Coast Guard—in the Pacific, including in the South China Sea."

The Philippine Coast Guard earlier released videos of twin allisions between Chinese vessels and Philippine boats on a resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre on the West Philippine Sea.

The PCG said the first collision took place on or about 0604H and involved China Coast Guard vessel 5203 (CCGV 5203) colliding with supply boat Unaiza May 2 (UM 2) "due to the former vessel recklessly and irresponsibly conducting illegal and dangerous blocking maneuvers against Philippine vessels."

China said the "slight collision" happened after the resupply boat ignored "multiple warnings and deliberately passed through law enforcement in an unprofessional and dangerous manner", state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing the foreign ministry.

The PCG said the second incident happened at approximately 0814H "when Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel MRRV 4409 was struck by Chinese Maritime Militia vessel 00003 that was actively engaged in coordinated maneuvers to harass, impede. and obstruct the Philippine vessels."

China, however, accused the Philippine boat of "deliberately" stirring up trouble by reversing in a "premeditated manner" into a Chinese fishing vessel.

Video released by the Philippine military showed the bow of the Chinese coastguard ship and the stern of the smaller resupply vessel briefly touching.

The United States earlier said it "stands with our Philippine allies", saying China violated international law by intentionally interfering with the Philippine vessels' exercise of high seas freedom of navigation.

It said the Chinese coast guard and maritime militia put Filipino sailors at risk and that attempting to block supplies to the Sierra Madre — grounded on Ayungin since 1999 — threatens regional stability.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars in trade passes annually, and has ignored an international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

Second Thomas Shoal is about 200 kilometres (124 miles) from the western Philippine island of Palawan, and more than 1,000 kilometres from China's nearest major landmass, Hainan island.

China said "responsibility lies entirely with the Philippines" for Sunday's incidents.

Jay Batongbacal, director of the University of the Philippines' Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea, said the Chinese coastguard had deliberately hit the Philippine resupply vessel to see how Manila would respond and test the resolve of the Philippines' longtime ally Washington.

"You don't accidentally hit another vessel out in the open ocean," Batongbacal told AFP. With Agence France-Presse

