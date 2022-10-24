Radio commentator Percy Lapid during his radio program Lapid Fire at DWBL 1242 AM Radio on Oct. 2, 2022. Lapid Fire, screenshot

MANILA — The murder of Percival "Percy Lapid" Mabasa is far from being solved, former senator and Justice Secretary Franklin Drilon said Monday, contradicting the police's claim on the radio broadcaster's case.

According to Drilon, the prosecution of the case is standing on thin ice.

"First of all, let me commend the Philippine National Police for continuously investigating this case. It's far from solved, let me emphasize that," he told ANC's "Headstart".

"On the other hand, this case has a chilling effect on press freedom and therefore, must be resolved and the perpetrators must be brought to court."

A police official earlier claimed the slay case has been solved following the identification and filing of complaints against the suspects.

The lawyer of the Mabasa family disputed the police declaration, underscoring the need to determine and charge mastermind of the crime.

The extrajudicial confession of self-confessed gunman Joel Escorial cannot stand alone, said Drilon.

"The police investigators and the Department of Justice must validate this confession with corroborative evidence," he said.

Should Escorial recant his testimony, Drilon warned the prosecution of the case would "fall into pieces".

"Everybody is asking, 'Is there a wider conspiracy here?' The alleged middleman is killed... under mysterious circumstances," he noted.

Drilon also said there was no need for Senate to conduct its own probe.

"I appeal to my former colleagues [to] allow the police to finish their investigation. I do not know what a Senate investigation can do at this point," he said.

Some senators have called on police not to immediately consider the killing of Mabasa as a "closed case”.

Drilon was a senator from 1995 until 2007, and from 2010 until June of this year. He was also Secretary of the Department of Justice in 1990-1991, and from 1992 until 1995.

Mabasa, a commentator on DWIZ 882 KHZ and DWBL 1242 AM, was killed by motorcycle-riding assailants on Oct. 3 in Las Piñas City.

He was a vocal critic of the Duterte and Marcos administrations.

A police spokesperson has said it is highly probable Mabasa's killing is related to his work.