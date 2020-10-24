TeleRadyo boosts morning block with return of ’Sakto’

MANILA - ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo is boosting its news and public service programming with the return of “Sakto” as a morning show beginning Monday, October 26.

The hour-long show from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. will be led by its original host Amy Perez, together with ABS-CBN journalists Johnson Manabat and Jeff Canoy.

Manabat will be in charge of the latest news in the segment “Gising Pilipinas,” while Perez and Canoy will co-anchor “Saktong Kwentuhan” that will tackle relationships, health, career and other issues.

The show will also give away prizes to those who will play in the segment “Saktuhan Na.”

After their program, veteran broadcast journalist Noli De Castro and ABS-CBN News reporter Joyce Balancio will co-anchor “TeleRadyo Balita.” This will be followed by De Castro’s signature public service program “Kabayan” at 8 a.m.

Next on the lineup is “On The Spot” at 9 a.m, anchored by veteran broadcast journalists Danny Buenafe and Tony Velasquez.

The morning line-up will continue to have its public service program hosted by Julius Babao and Bernadette Sembrano-Aguinaldo in “Lingkod Kapamilya” starting at 10:30 a.m., followed by the noontime news program “Headline Pilipinas”.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The shows on TeleRadyo are available on cable and online via livestreaming on iWantTFC, the DZMM Teleradyo Facebook page and YouTube.

"Sakto," "TeleRadyo Balita" and "Kabayan" are also available on the Kapamilya Channel from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Audio streaming may also be accessed on the ABS-CBN News app, news.abs-cbn.com/dzmm and the ABS-CBN Radio Service app.