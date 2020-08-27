TeleRadyo shakes up weekend lineup with 3 new shows

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo is shaking up its weekend lineup with 3 brand new shows that will replace some programs that are set to cease following the denial of a fresh franchise by Congress to the network giant.

Morning newscast show “Magandang Morning” will be replaced with “Telebalita” hosted by Julius Babao and Zen Hernandez. The show, which airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7-8 a.m., will provide a round up of the latest headlines and biggest news stories.

Another new program is "Your Daily Do’s," a health and wellness program hosted by dermatologist Luisa Puyat and alternative medicine advocate and coach Harris Acero. Airing Saturdays from 8-9 a.m., the show aims to make healthy living a daily habit.

Winnie Cordero stars in a new program titled "Winner Sa Life" every Saturday from 9-10:30 a.m. Here, she will share practical tips, DIYs, life hacks, meal and nutrition plans and physical fitness activities. The program will also feature positive and feel-good stories.

Some mainstay Teleradyo shows over the week have announced that they will cease airing, as ABS-CBN minimized operations following the decision on its franchise.