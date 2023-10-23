Photo courtesy of PCG Central Visayas

More than 250 travelers, including 2 babies, were rescued Monday morning from a vessel that ran aground in Barangay Kaongkod, Madridejos town in Bantayan Island, Cebu.

Thirty-seven crew members were also safely transported out of the vessel.

The ship, MV Pilipinas Butuan, was trying to avoid a fishing vessel early dawn on its way to Iloilo City from Cebu City port when the incident happened, according to Commander Agapito Bibat of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Central Visayas.

Due to low tide, the vessel drifted to the "shallow" and "sandy" part of the sea, Bibat said. Rescue operations are still underway, as of writing.

The PCG is expected to take the travelers to their original destination within the day.

Meanwhile, the shipping line has not yet made a comment on the incident.

They are awaiting the marine protest of the ship's captain that will be part of their investigation.

Since the vessel was not punctured, Bibat said there is no possibility of an oil spill at the moment.

—Report from Annie Perez

