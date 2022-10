From the PCSO Facebook page

A lone bettor won the P35 million cash prize in the 6/55 Grand Lotto draw on Saturday.

Based on the 9 p.m. draw of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, one person got the winning combination of 44 - 50 - 07 - 52 - 46 - 36.

A total of 5 persons won the P100,00 second prize and 239 got the P1,500 third prize.

The PCSO drew controversy early this month when 433 bettors won the P236,091,188.40 jackpot prize of the 6/55 Grand Lotto.