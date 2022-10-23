MANILA - A lone bettor won the P188.5 million jackpot of the 6/49 Super Lotto on Sunday.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office said the bettor got the winning combination of 09-03-19-13-20-29 and will take home the P188,471,378.80 jackpot.

Meanwhile, 171 bettors won the second prize of P50,000 each for correctly getting 5 of 6 numbers. The third prize worth P1,200 meanwhile was won by 5,683 bettors.

No one won the 6/58 Ultra Lotto jackpot of P152.3 million, which was also drawn on Sunday.

The winning combination for the Ultra Lotto was 39-07-58-37-50-16.

Six bettors however won the second prize worth P120,000 each, while 353 bettors won the third prize of P2,000 each.

During Saturday’s draw, a lone bettor also won the Grand Lotto jackpot of P35.4 million by betting on the combination 44-50-07-52-46-36.