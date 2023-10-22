Supporters of Israel held a motorcade and candle-lighting event to express their support to the country. Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Supporters of Israel organized a motorcade that took off from Welcome Rotonda and made its way to Quezon Memorial Circle on Sunday, in light of the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Filipino and Israeli individuals joined the motorcade and waved flags of Israel.

The motorcade was followed by a solidarity event at the Quezon Memorial Circle. Attendees came together to express their sympathy towards Israel, sharing speeches, testimonies, and songs.

There was also a candle-lighting ceremony, where participants paid homage to the lives lost in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Sagiv Massad, an Israeli resident in the Philippines for eight years, emphasized the crucial nature of such solidarity.

"Such solidarity between the nations is most important, especially with this struggle against pure evil where there is no good side or bad side," he said.

Sivan Shtark, another Israeli participant, expressed her deep appreciation for the support they received from Filipinos.

"Filipinos really embraced us and supported us and it's not the first time. This is the hardest time we needed you guys the most. So there are no words to describe how much we appreciated that," she said.

Zosino Porte, a Filipino participant, emphasized the broader purpose of their presence, stating: "We're here hindi lang dahil sa Israel, para matigil ang kaguluhan na to na ang nagsasuffer ay yung mga kabataan."

