Remains of OFW killed in Israel arrive in NAIA

The remains of the third overseas Filipino worker (OFW) killed in Hamas militants' attack in Israel arrived Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) complex cargo terminal.

From the cargo terminal, the remains will be brought to the OFW’s province in Negros Occidental Sunday afternoon.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) declined to name the repatriated remains to give respect to the bereaved family.

The female OFW was a caregiver killed by Hamas militants, according to DMW Undersecretary Bernard Olalia.

She is considered a "modern-day hero" because she refused to leave her elderly employee during the attack, according to Olalia.

“Ayon dun sa kuwento mismo ng kamag anak ng employer, ipinagtanggol niya at hindi iniwanan ang kanyang elderly Israel employer. Sinamahan niya kahit na meron siyang pagkakataon na makaalis,” Olalia said.

Olalia said government agencies helped in the repatriation of the remains and in giving support to the family.

“Tulong-tulong po ang lahat ng ahensya sa pagbibigay ng tulong, ng assistance dito sa nasawi natin na modern-day hero. Ang OWWA ay nagbigay ng assistance, ganon din ang DMW pati po yung ibang ahensya ay nagbigay din po,” Olalia said.

The remains of 3 other Filipinos killed in Israel are still in the process of repatriation.

Meanwhile, Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega said 34 OFWs from Israel have been repatriated.

The latest were the 18 OFWs who arrived Friday. There will be another batch expected to arrive on October 22.

“Yung situation sa Israel sabi ng ambassador alert level 2 pa rin meaning to say wala pa namang voluntary repatriation, “ De Vega said.

Meanwhile, De Vega said they were still waiting for the opening of the Rafah crossing border.

They are expecting it will be opened Saturday or Sunday.

The latest count in Gaza, according to De Vega, is that 74 Filipinos are near the border.

“Latest count sa Gaza 74 within 10 minutes walking distance sa crossing pero padagdag ng padagdag sabi ni Ambassador Santos, so asahan natin na magbukas na matapos ang araw,” De Vega said.

De Vega confirmed that there are no Filipinos in the critical areas in Gaza. Their problem, however, is how to convince some Filipinos to leave the besieged city.

Some Filipino have permanent residence in the area. There are 135 Filipinos in Gaza.

“Ang tanong na lang paano natin makumbinsi lahat lumabas, 135 Filipinos, kung 75 to 80 aalis marami pa ang maiiwan doon,” he said.

The Filipinos in Gaza who refused to leave are those with families in the area.

“Yung sa Gaza kaya ayaw nilang lumikas dahil yung iba diyan ipinanganak sa Gaza nagkataon lang na Filipino citizen dahil may nanay na Pilipina. Yung iba apo pa nga ng Pilipina. Lahat maraming may asawa ng Palestine, na hindi makakalabas kaya hindi natin masisisi," De Vega added.

Meanwhile, alert level 3 has been raised in Lebanon, following the clashes between Israeli troops and Hezbollah militants, according to De Vega.

De Vega said there are 68 Filipinos living in the southern border of Lebanon who have been evacuated. The southern border is the concentration of the attack of Hezbollah, according to De Vega.

He said they want Filipinos in Lebanon to consider repatriation.

“Kasi dun bumibira yung Hezbollah sa Israel, ang gusto natin yung mga Filipino hindi lang border, 17,500 Filipinos in Lebanon, dapat lahat pag-isipan na kasi may mga nagtatanong na rin kung may repatriation program ang pamahalaan. Meron po, sagot po ng pamahalaan," he said.

He said dozens of Filipinos have shown their intent to avail of the repatriation.