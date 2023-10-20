Home  >  News

More Filipinos come home from Israel amid war with Hamas

Zen Hernandez, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 21 2023 01:25 AM

More Filipinos are repatriated from Israel as its war with Hamas threatens to spill over the borders. The Philippine government is also keeping an eye on Filipinos in Lebanon. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 20, 2023

