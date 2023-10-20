Home > News More Filipinos come home from Israel amid war with Hamas Zen Hernandez, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 21 2023 01:25 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC More Filipinos are repatriated from Israel as its war with Hamas threatens to spill over the borders. The Philippine government is also keeping an eye on Filipinos in Lebanon. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 20, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Israel Hamas war Israel Palestine Hamas conflict war OFW