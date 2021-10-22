President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio visits Cebu province. Duterte-Carpio's Facebook page

MANILA — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Friday confirmed visiting Cebu, a vote-rich province, as supporters continued to urge her to run in the 2022 elections.

Duterte-Carpio, in photos she shared on Facebook, was wearing a green hoodie with the phrase "Sara All 2022", which is often used by supporters urging her to run for president.

"Confirmed po ang aking pagbisita sa Cebu. Kausap ko ngayon ang aking pinsan na si Cebu 5th District Board Member Red Duterte," President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter said.

(My visit to Cebu is confirmed. I am talking with my cousin, Cebu 5th District Board Member Red Duterte.)







Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., who is running for president, on Friday also visited Cebu, which topped the vote-rich provinces in the Philippines in 2019.

Marcos' sister, Imee, earlier called the possible tandem between her brother and Duterte-Carpio as a "marriage made in heaven" as it would unify votes from country's north and south.

The mayor has filed a candidacy for re-election. But analysts say she could still make a bid for the presidency as a substitute candidate until Nov. 15.

Duterte-Carpio caught COVID-19, her office said on Oct. 9, a day after the filing of candidacies closed.

Analysts say it is crucial for Duterte to have a loyal successor to protect him from potential legal action by the International Criminal Court, which is looking into thousands of killings in his war on drugs.

Duterte previously said he would run for vice president, but in a surprise move earlier this month said he was retiring from politics after his term ends in June 2022.

This paves the way for his daughter to seek higher office as they agreed that only one of them should run for national office next year.