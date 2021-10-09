Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday night, her office said in its official Facebook account.

"Everyone who came in close contact with Mayor Sara in the last 14 days is hereby advised to self-monitor for symptoms and get RT-PCR tested five to seven days from your contact with her," a statement read.

According to a statement posted by the City Government of Davao, Duterte-Carpio “is in isolation caring for other family members who need medical attention” in the city.

Earlier in the day, Duterte-Carpio, who has rejected calls for her to run for president, thanked supporters for wanting her to aspire for the post.

"Wala man ako sa Sofitel, hinding-hindi naman kayo nawalan ng pag-asa at tiyaga sa paghihintay,” she said in a Facebook post.

(I may not have been in Sofitel, but you never lost hope and you kept your patience.)

Duterte-Carpio filed her certificate of candidacy for a third consecutive term as Davao mayor.

