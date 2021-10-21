If they win, VP aspirant @WaldenBello says he and presidential candidate @LeodyManggagawa will move to probe and jail the Marcoses “because the country is not finished with them.”



MANILA—Activist and vice presidential candidate Walden Bello on Thursday went hard at presidential contender Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., saying that if he were elected he would push for an investigation into the Marcoses and "jail them".

"This guy is running on funds that were extracted violently from the Filipino people. How can we allow that? This guy is going to use again this wealth in order to further his family’s dynastic interest," said Bello, running mate of presidential aspirant and labor leader Leody de Guzman, in an interview on ANC's "After the Fact" on Thursday.

"The country is not finished with them. They think maybe they're riding high because they're confusing people at this point in time but as they say, every dog will have his day. The Marcos dogs will definitely have their day in terms of being accountable to the Filipino people."

Since returning to the Philippines in 1991 from a 5-year exile in Hawaii after Ferdinand Sr. was overthrown in a People Power uprising, the Marcoses have been trying to rebuild its image.

Bello said he is running for vice president to challenge the "axis of evil" of the Marcoses and the Dutertes, who are seeking to "confuse the Filipino people into winning these elections."

"I think that the responsibility of all citizens at this point in time (is) to come out and be active in terms of exposing the record and the crimes against the people (by) the Marcoses and Duterte," he said.

Duterte's daughter, Davao Mayor Sara-Duterte Carpio, earlier said Marcos Jr. offered to be her running mate in 2022 if she were to eye Malacañang. But days before he filed for his certificate of candidacy, Marcos said it was "out of the question" already.

The former House Akbayan party-list representative said Bongbong has created a big publications machinery on social media to convince Filipinos that the Marcoses' rule in the Philippines, particularly during the Martial Law from 1972 to 1981, were "golden years."

"He's trying to use social media and mga trolls niya (his trolls)— he has hundreds of trolls — to say golden years raw 'yun. Those were the worst years for our economy. The worst politically. Andaming namatay diyan, andaming pinatay diyan (Many died, many were killed at the time)," Bello said.

"We're going to use these elections to really show 'yung record of both Marcos and Duterte," Bello added. "We will destroy these illusions."

The Marcoses have denied wrongdoing, but Imelda Marcos, mother of Marcos Jr., has been found guilty of several counts of graft. An anti-graft court earlier ordered a bank initially suspected to be owned by the Marcoses to pay the government about P96 million and $5.4 million in ill-gotten wealth.

The Marcoses also amassed an estimated than P500 billion in ill-gotten wealth, based on a study of the World Bank-United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime’s Stolen Asset Recovery report.

Data from the Task Force Detainees of the Philippines (TFDP) showed that at least 5,040 individuals were detained, 1,217 were victims of summary executions, 892 were massacred and 352 disappeared during the Marcos administration.

The late dictator's kin's refusal to apologize to Martial Law victims and denial of involvement in the military rule "completes Bongbong's self-centered image and blind focus on restoring the stature of the Marcos family to their former glory," activists have noted.

Marcos Jr., who lost his bid for the vice presidency in 2016, has asked the public to "move on and move forward," saying the past cannot be changed and that "blaming others and finding scapegoats are not solutions" to the many problems the country is facing.

Bello called Marcos Jr. the "biggest joker" of all presidential candidates.

"This is a family that has raped the country. (They) have not apologized to the country and he now wants to rape the country again. F*** you, Marcos," he said.



