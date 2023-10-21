Marcos optimistic labor issue with Kuwait will be fixed

Kuwait International Airport. EPA-EFE/file

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said he is optimistic the Philippines would be able to address its labor issues with Kuwait, which has led to visa problems for overseas Filipinos.

Malacañang said the conversation between Marcos Jr and Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah happened during the sidelines of the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council meeting in Riyadh.

"The words that he used, 'Do not listen to them. I do not agree with what they have been doing.' And, in fact, he said, ‘I do not want…There is no reason for you to apologize to us,’” Marcos Jr told reporters.

"The crown prince, the President said, apologized to him instead, saying he disagreed with what his people were doing," the Palace added in a statement.

Marcos Jr. said the Kuwaiti Crown Prince promised their side "will fix it and we will make it because we love the Philippines."

The president said that the prince told him that Philippine support for Kuwait during Ferdinand Marcos Sr.'s presidency was a factor.

"Sabi niya, ‘He always supported Kuwait. He always supported us and we know that you will also always support us, that’s why we will fix this," Marcos said.

No other details were immediately available.

Kuwait entry ban

The Kuwaiti government in May imposed an entry ban on Filipinos without a residence permit due to the Philippines' alleged non-compliance to a labor agreement. At the time it was implemented, around 800 Filipino workers were affected.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said news reports suggested that this might have been a response to the Philippines' creation of a “resource center” to assist Overseas Filipino Workers in the Arab state.

Some Filipino officials earlier suggested a total deployment ban to Kuwait, after the murder of 35-year-old OFW Jullebee Ranara. Her body was found in a desert there.

The President rejected the proposal.

The Department of Migrant Workers said then that a review of the labor agreement and further talks would be more productive.

Kuwait hosts around 275,000 to 300,000 Filipinos, most of them household workers while some are in the hotel, restaurant, and healthcare industries.

OFW remittances from the Arab state reached $579,186 in 2022, the Palace said.

