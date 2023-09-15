Motorcyclists ride past condolence wreaths placed outside the residence of Jullebee Ranara, a domestic helper who was killed in Kuwait last week, in Las Pinas City on January 31, 2023. Police recovered Ranara's burnt remains in the Kuwaiti desert and later arrested the 17-year-old son of her employers. Ted Aljibe, AFP/file

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday hoped that "justice will be served accordingly" to slain overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Jullebee Ranara after her killer was sentenced to 15 years in prison by Kuwaiti authorities.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Marcos, Jr. said is also hoping that the appeal process "will be conducted fairly," and reiterated his administration's policy to protect all OFWs.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) earlier said they were expecting the convicted killer to appeal his sentence.

"I take comfort in thinking that Toots and Jullebee are looking down from heaven with smiles," Marcos Jr. said.

"Their legacy serves as a reminder of our duty to protect and support our fellow countrymen, regardless of where in the world they may be," he added.

He also lauded the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait, the Department of Migrant Workers, and Kuwaiti authorities for their efforts in pursuing justice for the slain OFW.

The DFA earlier said Ranara's family "has not received any compensation" from her employer.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said the final decision of Kuwaiti courts would determine the amount of the compensation.

The 35-year-old Ranara’s burned remains were found in a desert in Kuwait in January. An autopsy report showed she was pregnant at the time of her death.