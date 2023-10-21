Are AI-enhanced photos dishonest? Senator seeks Comelec rules

The Commission on Elections led by chairman George Garcia along with the Manila government remove illegally placed campaign materials along Oraquieta cor. Recto Avenue on October 20, 2023, a day after the start of the campaign period for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. Comelec reminded candidates to post campaign materials only in designated areas to prevent removal of posters and possible disqualification cases. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Should using artificial intelligence to seem younger or more attractive to voters be covered by Commission on Elections guidelines? Sen. Francis Tolentino believes so, and stressed Saturday that it might be a form of dishonest campaigning.

In a statement, Tolentino said he has asked the Comelec to look into "apps that change facial impressions of individuals [that] proliferate [and] that may violate the principle of truthfulness."

He said he looks forward to Comelec policy "regarding the use of AI in producing campaign and software materials for the elections, especially on the question of what picture must be allowed: the candidate looks at present or the looks the voters wanted to see."

Tolentino noted in the statement that the Department of National Defense has prohibited staff and military personnel from using AI image apps.

In a memorandum made public on Friday, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. warned that the apps "[pose] significant privacy and security risks."

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The statement from Tolentino's office quotes Comelec Commissioner Rey Bulay as saying those guidelines could be put in place for the 2025 mid-term elections.

He said that the use of AI might fall under misrepresentation, but also stressed that he doesn't "want to preempt my chairman and fellow commissioners."

The increasing use of AI has raised concerns on the use of deep fakes — AI-generated video, audio clips and photos — that can be used in disinformation and influence operations.