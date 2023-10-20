AFP, DND told to refrain from using AI image generator app

The Philippines' defense chief is putting a stop to military personnel's use of AI photo generator apps, which he warned carries significant security risks.

In a memorandum order dated October 14, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. has instructed personnel of the Department of National Defense and Armed Forces of the Philippines to refrain from using artificial intelligence (AI) photo generator applications.

Teodoro explained how such apps can pose privacy and security risks.

“The online trending digital application that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI), which requires its users to submit at least ten (10) photos of themselves to generate an enhanced portrait, poses significant privacy and security risks. This application compiles its users' data and creates a digital person that mimics how a real individual speaks and moves,” Teodoro said in the memo.

“This seemingly harmless and amusing Al-powered application can be maliciously used to create fake profiles that can lead to identity theft, social engineering, phishing attacks, and other malicious activities,” he added.

The defense chief said there has already been a report of such a case.

Teodoro reminded DND and AFP personnel to ensure that their actions “are aligned to the department’s values and are in adherence to existing policies.”

“All DND and AFP personnel are directed to refrain from using Al photo generator applications, and practice vigilance in sharing information online,” he said.

DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong confirmed that the memo was sent to DND and AFP personnel.

AFP Public Affairs Office chief Lt. Col. Enrico Gil Ileto also confirmed that the military received the memo and said they “will act on it.”