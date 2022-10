Ex-NTC commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba takes oath as chief of the Commission on Audit. Supreme Court public information office

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has named former National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba as the new chairman of the Commission on Audit.

Cordoba took his oath as COA chief before Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, a photo from the Supreme Court public information office showed.

Cordoba replaces former Solicitor General Jose Calida, who resigned as COA chairman earlier this month.

— With a report from Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News