MANILA — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Friday said it will begin next week its public consultation for the crafting of the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Vaporized Nicotine Products Regulation Act or vape law.

DTI Usec Ruth Castelo said the public consultation was set on Monday, October 24.

"Ready na po tayo na mag-public consult. Para naman sa private stakeholders na may interest doon sa batas in the crafting of the IRR, kasama po sila, and we will consider all inputs or all comments na pinadala," Castelo said In a televised briefing.

(We are ready to consult the public. For private stakeholders who have an interest on the crafting of the IRR, they are included, and we will consider all inputs or all comments that were sent.)

The vape law sets regulations for the importation, manufacture, sale, distribution and use of vape products.

The DTI was tasked to craft the IRR, following the transfer of the regulation of vapes from Food and Drug Administration.

While it will consider all comments from both the public and private sector, not all may be included in the IRR, Castelo explained.

"Basta po ang importante, alam natin na pinag-aaralan po ng DTI at ng Department of Health at ng BIR po. Ready na rin po kami for public consultation next week. So, kung mayroon pong mga comments or suggestions ang private stakeholder, we will also give due consideration," Castelo said.

(What matters is that we know the DTI and Department of Health and BIR studied this. We are ready for public consultation next week If there are comments or suggestions ang private stakeholder, we will also give due consideration.)

The controversial vape bill that sought to lower the age for vape access to 18 from 21, lapsed into law in July.

