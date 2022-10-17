This photo illustration shows a customer smoking at a vape store in Manila on November 20, 2019. Photo by DANTE DIOSINA JR / AFP/FILE

MANILA - The Department of Trade and Industry on Monday said it will work with the Food and Drug Administration to test if vape flavorings are harmful to human health.

During the DTI budget hearing, Senator Pia Cayetano said there are 55,000 vape flavors banned by the US FDA. She asked whether the DTI has the capacity to review such products.

Under the Vaping Act, e-cigarettes are under the jurisdiction of the DTI.

"Health issues or health claims will have to be addressed in consultation with FDA. If there is any health claim, definitely we will consult with FDA," Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual said.

The controversial Vape Bill, which sought to lower the age for vape access to 18 from 21, lapsed into law in July.

Pascual said the implementing rules and regulations of the law have been completed. A hearing with stakeholders is set for this week.

