Marcos urged to 'reverse' Vape Law

A man vapes outside a restaurant in Mandaluyong on November 12, 2019. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Some medical groups and health advocates on Thursday called on President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jnr to “reverse” the Vape Law.

The vape bill lapsed into law on July 25, after former President Rodrigo Duterte failed to veto it days before he stepped down.

“We are still hopeful na meron parin tayong magagawa at si Presidente ay makikinig po sa amin. Sana makulitan sa amin… sana makinig sila sa amin,” Dr. Corry Avancena of the Philippine Pediatric Society said.

(We are still hopeful that we can still do something and the Presidente will listen to us. I hope he will be bothered by us… I hope they'll listen to us.)

For Health Justice Philippines, the President should be informed about the ill effects of vaping.

“Dun sa silence ng presidente, kailangan siguro mas ma-brief pa siya on the matters.. kailangan maparinig kay President Marcos na itong batas na ito ay makakasama sa ating mga kabataan,” Atty. Benedict Nisperos, consultant of Health Justice Philippines, said.

(On the President's silence, he might need briefing on such matters...He should be briefed that this law is bad for the youth.)

The advocates warned against making a wider selection of vapes and heated tobacco products more accessible to younger people, adding that vaping is a “gateway to other vices."

“May pag-aaral din na yung mga nag-quit na because of the vaping, went back to smoking because naging dual user sila. Vaping is a gateway to other vices,” Avancena said.

(There are studies that those who quit smoking because of vaping went back to smoking and became users of both products.)

The Vape Law is not enforceable yet as it is still in its transition period, according to Nisperos.

“Meron po tayong almost 2 years nang siyang up na ma-reverse o ma- amend …In the meantime ang batas na applicable pa po sa atin ay ang batas na SIN tax na pinasa ni Sen. Pia Cayetano,” Nisperos explained.

(We have almost 2 years to reverse or amend this...In the meantime, the current law applicable is the SIN Tax Law passed by Sen. Pia Cayetano.)

“May jurisdiction pa rin po dito ang Food and Drug Administration… strikto pa rin ang ating naiimplement ng batas… kaya panawagan natin ang Food and Drug Administration na maging alerto sa pag implement ng batas pa rin, i-check ang nagbebenta online at access,” Nisperos said.

(The Food and Drug Administration still has jurisdiction...It still strictly implements the law. That's why we call on the Food and Drug Administration to be alert in implementing the law, to check online sales and access.)

