Comelec takes down illegal campaign materials

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday took down illegal campaign materials for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.

The Comelec earlier said its nationwide Operation Baklas on Oct. 20 and 27 would remove campaign materials which were put up outside designated common poster areas and exceeded 2 by 3 feet.

In Quezon City, Comelec and local government personnel went around for Operation Baklas as early as 6 a.m.

At a vacant lot in Mangga Street, Brgy. Katipunan, they removed posters which were bigger than what the private property's caretaker agreed with when she allowed the supporters of a candidate to place campaign materials.

"Ano lang po yung sabi nila, folder size lang po na ilang piraso. Pumayag po ako na magkakabit sila, kaso pagtingin naming ganyan na po sila kalalaki," she said.

Dexter Cardenas, head of the city's Traffic and Transport Management Department, reminded candidates to follow Comelec rules.

The confiscated campaign materials will be brought to the Quezon City Hall for safekeeping and documentation of those who violated the rules, he said.

"From time to time po...bago mag-eleksyon, tutuloy-tuloy po kami [sa Operation Baklas] para naman po matulungan ang ating Comelec sa mga violators ng pagkakabit ng posters ng mga kandidato," Cardenas said.

The campaign period for the Oct. 30 BSKE started on Thursday and would end on Oct. 28.

— Report from Champ de Lunas, ABS-CBN News