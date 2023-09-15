Printing press owners lament limited orders on campaign materials

Men work inside a tarpaulin printing shop in Manila on April 19, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Printing press owners have already started printing campaign posters of some candidates for the village and youth polls in October.

But some of them complained about less demand due to restrictions imposed by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

In a memorandum issued by the poll body, it reminded candidates in the the October 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election (BSKE) that giving of T-shirts, fans, caps and other campaign materials with the name, picture or logo of a candidate or party is prohibited.

Melissa Robles, a printing press owner in Quezon City, said most of candidates' orders were limited to campaign tarpaulins.

“Hindi siya katulad ng dati kasi ngayon ang dami-daming pagbabago, ang daming hindi pwede... As in tarpaulin lang. Dati may mga mugs pa ngayon bawal, sobra. Dapat makakabawi kami ngayon [kaso] wala,” Robles said.

None of the orders have been cancelled so far due to the restrictions from the Comelec, but the orders of tarpaulin were limited unlike in the previous elections, Robles added.

“Konti lang, 20, 50, pinakamarami 200,” she added.

Printing press owners were not the only ones feeling the effect of the memorandum from the commission.

Some silk screen printing owners said they have also been affected.

Boni Aysip, a silk screen printing owner in Quezon City, said some of his clients have cancelled their orders.

What some candidates do to skirt the rule was to just remove the word "vote" on the printed T-shirts.

Despite this, printing press owners are hopeful that some candidates will still place orders weeks before the campaign period kicks off.

