MANILA—Malacanang on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Moro Virgilio Lazo as the new chief of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

He replaces Wilkins Villanueva as director general of the anti-narcotics agency.

The development came more than a week after the eldest son of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla was arrested in an anti-illegal drug operation by the PDEA.

Lazo had served as PNP Special Action Force commander.

He was also previously appointed as the chief of the PNP Firearms and Explosives Office.

Lazo was also a part of the now defunct Philippine Constabulary and a member of the Presidential Security Group during the Ramos administration.—With a report from Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News

