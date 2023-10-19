Philippine Coast Guard names new commandant

MANILA — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Thursday named as its new commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan following the retirement of Admiral Artemio Abu after over 35 years of public service.

Before the said appointment, Gavan served as the PCG's Deputy Commandant for Administration.

He was also instrumental in training and capacity-building female Coast Guardians as radio operators dubbed "Angels of the Sea" on board PCG vessels patrolling the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

In his speech, Gavan promised to protect the sovereign rights of the country as well as the welfare of fisherfolk.

"As always I will remain steadfast in protecting our country's maritime interest and territories particularly our country's sovereignty and sovereign rights as well as protecting the livelihood of our fisher folks" Gavan said.

ABU TRIBUTE

During the ceremony, the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) bestowed the "DANGAL NG AKADEMYA" award to Abu.

Abu is a member of the PMA "Tanglaw-Diwa" Class of 1992. He completed his master's in Marine Management at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista was present during the ceremony and he praised the leadership of the outgoing chief.

"I am lucky and grateful he was at the helm of the Coast Guard when I became Transportation Secretary. His unqualified support enabled me to understand the Coast Guard’s complex nature. Art made my job a lot easier," Bautista said.

The DOTr Secretary expressed trust and confidence that Gavan would efficiently steer the PCG in implementing the "White Hull Approach" towards upholding maritime security and safety in the country's exclusive economic zones.

"My belief that Vice Admiral Ronnie Gavan will do the same is anchored on his record of shifting to the 'White Hull Approach' when securing our maritime borders and his introduction of female radio operators, called 'Angels of the Sea,' as a way of diffusing tension during sea conflict," he added.

