5 Coast Guard senior officers shortlisted to replace Abu

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Commandant CG Admiral Artemio Abu leads the inspection of the North Port passenger terminal in Manila on October 26, 2022. Thousands of Filipinos are expected to flock to different transport terminals ahead of Undas to mark All Souls’ and All Saints’ Day. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Five senior officers at the Philippine Coast Guard have been shortlisted to replace Admiral Artemio Abu as commandant, the PCG said Wednesday.

Abu will retire on Oct. 19, 2023 after 37 years of public service, the Coast Guard said. He served as the armed uniformed service's chief for 18 months.

Coast Guard spokesperson Rear Admiral Armando Balilo said the following have been nominated to replace Abu:

Vice Admiral Rolando Lizor Punzalan

Vice Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan

Vice Admiral Joseph Coyme

Vice Admiral Allan Victor Dela Vega

Vice Admiral Roy Echeverria

“The five candidates will undergo series of interviews and will face the senior leadership of the Department of Transportation before endorsing their names to the Office of the President," said Balilo.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. can still choose other qualified flag officers in the Philippine Coast Guard aside from the 5 nominees, he added.

Abu is part of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1992.

Before becoming a commandant, Abu was the task force commander of the PCG's Task Force Kaligtasan sa Karagatan, which helps patrol and protect life and property in the country's waters.