Philippine Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Artemo Abu leads the flag ceremony at their National Headquarters, Port Area, Manila on March 7, 2022. Photo from the PCG.

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte promoted Philippine Coast Guard chief Artemio Abu with the rank of admiral, the highest for a commissioned officer under the maritime law enforcement body, the PCG said Wednesday.

Abu got the promotion more than a week after he was appointed by Duterte as PCG commandant.

Abu's appointment paper was signed on Monday, a photo shared by the PCG showed. He is scheduled to take his oath before Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade, who recommended his promotion, on Thursday.

"CG Admiral Abu expresses his sincerest gratitude to President Duterte and Secretary Tugade for according the said promotion, on top of their trust and confidence on his leadership and wisdom to oversee the PCG’s continuous expansion and modernization," the coast guard's statement read.

Abu is part of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1992.

Before becoming a commandant, Abu was the task force commander of the PCG's Task Force Kaligtasan sa Karagatan, which helps patrol and protect life and property in the country's waters.

He also served as the commander of PCG District Souther Visayas, Southern Tagalog, and the Coast Guard Education, Training, and Doctrine Command (CGETDC).

Abu was active during the Taal Volcano eruption 2 years ago, as he was designated as the PCG Task Force Taal commander.

