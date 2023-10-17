Home > News Marcos pledges continued support for Philippine Coast Guard ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 18 2023 12:26 AM | Updated as of Oct 18 2023 12:27 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed to strengthen the country's Coast Guard and upgrade its ability to confront China's aggression in the West Philippine Sea. He awarded several Coast Guard officers for standing up to China's maritime harassment. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 17, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Ferdinand Marcos Jr. West Philippine Sea Philippine Coast Guard PCG