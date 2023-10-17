Home  >  News

Marcos pledges continued support for Philippine Coast Guard

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 18 2023 12:26 AM | Updated as of Oct 18 2023 12:27 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed to strengthen the country's Coast Guard and upgrade its ability to confront China's aggression in the West Philippine Sea.

He awarded several Coast Guard officers for standing up to China's maritime harassment. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 17, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Ferdinand Marcos Jr.   West Philippine Sea   Philippine Coast Guard   PCG  