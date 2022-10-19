Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos presents Joel Salve Escorial, the suspected gunman in the killing of Percy Lapid, during a press conference at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Oct. 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The alleged gunman in the killing of journalist Percival Mabasa, more known as Percy Lapid, had no criminal record, according to the initial investigation of the police.

Special Investigation Task Group commander Police Col. Restituto Arcangel said a background check on the suspect identified as Joel Escorial is underway.

"Based on our ongoing background investigation, so far, wala siyang (he had no) criminal record," he told ANC's "Headstart" Wednesday.

While the gunman had claimed that he was involved in other hit jobs, Arcangel said, "We still need to confirm that."

Escorial on Tuesday said he voluntarily surrendered to authorities out of fear for his life following the release of a security footage, which he said revealed his identity.

He also confessed that he had 3 accomplices and the order to kill the broadcaster supposedly came from inside the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

Escorial said they were offered P550,000 in exchange for killing the broadcaster and that his cut, amounting to P140,000 was wired to his bank account.

"Nadala lang po ako ng kahirapan. Wala po kasi akong trabaho, nakuan lang po ako sa pera," Escorial said.

(It was poverty that pushed me to do it. I am jobless and I needed the money.)

Arcangel said Escorial first surrendered to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group on Oct. 16 and was turned over to the SITG the next day.

The suspect also handed to police the murder weapon, which reportedly matched with the empty slugs that were found in the crime scene, he added.

Escorial has since executed an extrajudicial affidavit with the assistance of a private lawyer. His family is also under police protection.

Asked about the reason for Lapid's murder, the police official said investigators couldn't yet release details on the case as the probe is ongoing.

Addressing suspicion that Escorial could be just a fall guy, Arcangal said, "Sa amin po, ebidensiya po kami nagbabase."

"Kung ano po isinubmit niya, [iyong] extrajudicial confession, at nasunod naman po yan. Ibinigay niya bukal sa kalooban niya. In fact, assisted by his counsel," he said.

(We based our investigation on evidence. He submitted an extrajudicial confession and it was followed. He gave that voluntarily and in fact, he was assisted by his counsel.)

Lapid was gunned down in Las Piñas City on Oct. 3, the second journalist to be killed under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Last year, the Philippines was named as the world’s seventh most dangerous country for media practitioners.