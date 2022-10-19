Sen. Jinggoy Estrada. Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB

MANILA — Sen. Jinggoy Estrada on Wednesday clarified his statement suggesting a "ban" on Korean telenovelas or K-dramas following criticism from fans and netizens.

"My statement stems from the frustration that while we are only too eager and willing to celebrate South Korea’s entertainment industry, we have sadly allowed our own to deteriorate because of the lack of support from the moviegoing public," Estrada said in a statement.

During Tuesday's budget deliberation of Film Development Council of the Philippines, Estrada admitted that banning foreign shows crossed his mind due to its effects on Filipino viewers.

"Kapag patuloy tayo nagpapalabas ng Korean telenovela, ang hinahangaan ng ating mga kababayan ay itong mga Koreano at nawawalan ng trabaho at kita ‘yung artistang Pilipino... Kaya minsan, pumapasok sa aking isipan na i-ban itong mga telenovela ng mga foreigner," Estrada said Tuesday.

Estrada's comment drew flak on social media.

In a tweet, Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla rejected Estrada's idea, saying that "people should be given the freedom to choose which entertainment content they want."

"At the height of the pandemic when most of us were locked in our homes, K-dramas and K-pop gave many Filipinos hope and inspiration... There are no boundaries in pop culture... Learn and take inspiration from what the Koreans have achieved. Kaya natin yan," he said.

Estrada clarified that he simply wishes that Filipinos have the same "zealousness" in patronizing homegrown talents.

"South Korea’s phenomenal success is rooted in their love of country. It is high time that we follow their example and do the same for our own entertainment industry that is at best, barely surviving," he said.